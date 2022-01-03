Eagles “talking through” resting starters on Saturday

Getty Images

The Eagles clinched a playoff spot with the Vikings’ loss on Sunday night and that means head coach Nick Sirianni’s Monday press conference opened up with a question about whether the team will play their starters against the Cowboys in Week 18.

Sirianni said that the team is still working its way to a decision and “taking everything into account” when it comes to the benefits of resting players as opposed to staying sharp by playing in the final game of the regular season.

“We’re talking through all that still. We haven’t decided anything there yet. We don’t have to decide right now,” Sirianni said.

The Eagles will have a shorter week than usual with the NFL deciding to move their game to Saturday night and that will likely factor into the team’s thinking along with the fact that they are likely to face the Buccaneers regardless of the outcome of their game against Dallas.