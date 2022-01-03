Falcons RB coach Desmond Kitchings leaving to be University of Virginia offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Falcons will be looking for a new running backs coach this offseason.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Monday that their current running backs coach Desmond Kitchings is leaving the team to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Virginia. Virginia recently hired former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott as their head coach and Kitchings will make the move to Charlottesville immediately.

“He’s a smart coach, communicates well, understands how to provide value every week in terms of strategically coming up with ideas and getting his guys ready to go,” Smith said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “He’s a good, smart coach. He’ll be missed around here but it’s a heck of an opportunity for him.”

Kitchings coached at Furman, Vanderbilt, N.C. State, and South Carolina before joining the Falcons this year.