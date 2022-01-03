Justin Herbert: “Special” to set Chargers TD record, but we’re not done yet

Getty Images

Justin Herbert didn’t need much time to put his name into the Chargers record book.

Herbert threw two touchdowns in Sunday’s rout of the Broncos and that gave him a franchise-record 35 touchdown passes on the season. Philip Rivers had the previous record with 34 touchdowns in 2008 and Dan Fouts was just behind him with the 33 touchdowns he threw during the 1981 season, but they’re now looking up at a player who grew up rooting for the team he’s now quarterbacking.

“I think it’s special because I was a Chargers fan growing up,” Herbert said, via the team’s website. “I knew about all of those guys. I watched them all. They’re football legends. To be able to be even in the same conversation with them is a huge honor. We’re not done yet. We still have a big game coming up on Sunday. We’re going to need to have a good week of practice heading into it.”

Herbert and the Chargers will close out the 2022 season next Sunday night against the Raiders in a game that will send the winner to the playoffs. Herbert adding to his franchise record would be a good thing for the Chargers’ bid for that spot.