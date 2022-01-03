Justin Reid placed on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Texans placed safety Justin Reid on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, the team announced.

Reid tested positive for the virus, becoming the ninth player on the reserve list. Danny Amendola, Tytus Howard and David Johnson are among those still in quarantine.

Reid, a former third-round choice, is in the final year of his contract and scheduled to become a free agent in March.

He has two interceptions and a forced fumble in 11 games this season. He has seven career interceptions.

The Texans also announced they placed safeties Jonathan Owens (wrist) and Grayland Arnold (ankle) on injured reserve, ending their seasons.