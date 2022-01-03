Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo has done it all year, we’ll go back to him if he’s healthy

Getty Images

With Trey Lance at quarterback, the 49ers beat the Texans on Sunday and took one step closer to the playoffs. But coach Kyle Shanahan still thinks Jimmy Garoppolo gives the 49ers the best chance to win.

Shanahan said after Sunday’s game that if Garoppolo is medically cleared to return from his thumb injury, he will start the regular-season finale against the Rams.

“If Jimmy is 100 percent healthy and can do everything perfectly, then I’m going to definitely go with Jimmy,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’m not just going to throw a guy in after one game like this when Jimmy has been doing it for us all year.”

Shanahan also clarified that Garoppolo doesn’t have to be 100 percent healthy to play on Sunday, as few NFL players are 100 percent healthy at this time of year.

“I think it’s going to be hard for Jimmy to be 100 percent which is how most people are this time of year,” Shanahan said. “Trey did a good job. If Jimmy can’t go, we won’t hesitate at all, but if we feel Jimmy can go and play confident, then Jimmy will be out there.”

The 49ers traded three first-round picks to acquire Lance in last year’s draft, so they obviously see him as the quarterback of the future. But the quarterback of the present is Garoppolo.