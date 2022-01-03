Le’Veon Bell: Antonio Brown is one of my closest friends despite bad decision-making sometimes

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 3, 2022, 7:59 AM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers
Buccaneers running back Le'Veon Bell says he was too focused on the game to notice when his teammate Antonio Brown quit on the team on Sunday, but once he found out he felt compassion for his longtime friend.

Bell, who played with Brown for five seasons in Pittsburgh, said he and Brown texted briefly after the game and will remain close, even though Brown obviously did not handle Sunday’s incident well.

“I found out when we got into the locker room after the game, I instantly sent him a text real quick, he texted me back,” he said. “He’s still one of my closest friends. You won’t hear me talking bad about AB at all. Things happen, but he’s one of my closest friends that I’ve been around, close teammates. Overall good person. Obviously some bad decision-making sometimes, but he’s human, he’s not perfect, and we’ll continue to move on without him and keep moving forward.”

Bell was excited to sign with the Bucs in the middle of the season in part because of Brown. Now they’re no longer teammates.

“It’s tough. When I came over here I was happy to be reunited with him. Unfortunately it was only two games. But I wish the best for him outside of football or whatever’s next for him. He’s still one of my closest friends,” Bell said.

Bell caught three passes for 30 yards on Sunday, and with Brown now done, the Bucs may turn to Bell more in the passing game, meaning Brown’s departure may be good for Bell in one respect, even if Bell wasn’t happy about it.

9 responses to “Le’Veon Bell: Antonio Brown is one of my closest friends despite bad decision-making sometimes

  4. Can we please stop making excuses for AB. He doesnt have mental health issues. CTE is not to blame either. He is just a jerk and a bad person.

  6. AB has always been a knucklehead diva 50Stars, but you you can’t tell me with a straight face that he hasn’t been nuttier than usual after Vontaze Burfict almost ended his career 5-6 years ago when he went over the middle vs the Bengals. AB took a pretty good shot to the head that night.

  7. Can we please stop making excuses for AB. He doesnt have mental health issues. CTE is not to blame either. He is just a jerk and a bad person.

    ———————–

    Lot of jerks and bad people play professional sports. You never see them storm off the field mid-game unless something abnormal is happening upstairs.

  8. When LeVeon Bell says you have decision making problems……you might have a big problem.

  9. 50Stars says:
    January 3, 2022 at 8:22 am
    Can we please stop making excuses for AB. He doesnt have mental health issues. CTE is not to blame either. He is just a jerk and a bad person

    _________________________________________________________________

    He may be a “jerk” and a “bad” person, but he also has issues. After being sued, again and again, I doubt he has much money left. If someone is a jerk or bad person, they can still think logically even if it is only about themselves. To throw away millions of dollars when you are only a millionaire is an issue. I do not like AB as much as the next person, but he needs serious mental health treatment. Granted most of his mental health issues are probably due to him getting cradled most of his life, but the reason why no longer matters, what matters is him fixing it.

