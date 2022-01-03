Matt Nagy hopes Justin Fields is well enough to start in finale

Getty Images

The Bears will close out the season against the Vikings in Week 18 and head coach Matt Nagy would like to have rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the field for that game.

Fields has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but was able to practice on a limited basis all of last week before being deactivated for Chicago’s rout of the Giants. On Monday, Nagy told reporters that he’s hopeful Fields’ condition will improve enough for him to close out his rookie season on the field.

“He’s put a lot of time and effort into this year. Into developing and becoming better as a quarterback. What this will enable him to do is finish on a high note,” Nagy said, via Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News.

Whatever happens this week, Fields will remain a big part of the future for the Bears. Nagy’s outlook is far less certain as he nears the end of his fourth season in Chicago, although it seems we’ll be waiting until after the finale to find out the Bears’ plans for their head coaching job.