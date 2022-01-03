Mike Glennon having wrist surgery, out for Week 18

Getty Images

Mike Glennon was at the helm of one of the least-effective passing offenses in recent league history in the Giants’ 29-3 loss to the Bears and he won’t get a chance to try for something even more historic in Week 18.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said on Monday that Glennon has a left wrist injury that will require surgery. Glennon has been ruled out of the season finale against Washington as a result.

Jake Fromm started in Week 16 and will presumably move back to the top of the Giants’ depth chart. Brian Lewerke is on the practice squad and could also see some time if Fromm’s performance is anything like his first start. Fromm went 6-of-17 for 25 yards and an interception in a 34-10 loss.

Glennon started four of the other five games the Giants have played since Daniel Jones‘ season-ending neck surgery. He’s also made two relief appearances and has completed 90-of-167 passes for 790 yards, four touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season.