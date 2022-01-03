Mike Zimmer not interested in seeing Kellen Mond play next week

Getty Images

The Vikings are out of the playoff race and guaranteed a losing record regardless of what happens in next Sunday’s game against the Bears, which led some people to think that game would be a good chance to see what rookie quarterback Kellen Mond can do in game action.

Mond made his first regular season appearance late in Sunday night’s blowout loss to the Packers because Sean Mannion had cramping in his hand and the third-round pick went 2-of-3 for five yards. After the game, head coach Mike Zimmer was asked whether he wants to see Mond play for a more extended period in the season finale.

“Not particularly,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Zimmer said he sees Mond every day in practice by way of explaining why he has no interest in seeing the rookie play against Chicago. That suggests Zimmer doesn’t think much of Mond’s ability, but the good news for the quarterback is that there may be a new coach calling the shots next season because the current one missed the playoffs for the fifth time in his eight seasons with the team.