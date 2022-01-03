Najee Harris passes Franco Harris for franchise rookie rushing record

Getty Images

Steelers running back Najee Harris had a 30-yard run in the third quarter. That allowed him to pass Franco Harris for the most rushing yards by a rookie in franchise history.

Franco Harris had 1,055 rushing yards in 14 games as a rookie in 1972. Najee Harris had rushed for 1,085 yards after the 30-yard run in what is now his 16th game.

Najee Harris’ run set up a 30-yard field goal by Chris Boswell, giving the Steelers a 13-0 lead with 8:20 remaining in the third quarter.

Harris has 105 yards on 16 carries, his third 100-yard rushing game. He had a career-high 122 against the Broncos in Week 5.