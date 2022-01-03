Pete Carroll: Bobby Wagner does not have “major damage” in sprained knee

Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner had to exit Sunday’s win over the Lions after just one snap when he injured his knee on the first defensive play.

But Wagner apparently did not suffer something that will keep him off the field long-term.

In his Monday interview with 710 ESPN Seattle, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted that Wagner had suffered a knee sprain. Via John Boyle of the team’s website, Carroll said Wagner “does not have major damage at all” and does not need surgery.

However, Carroll was unsure of Wagner’s availability for the season finale against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Wagner had played every Seattle defensive snap this season until Sunday’s contest. He’s recorded 170 tackles, an interception, five pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a sack in 2021.

Wagner has been a key piece of the Seahawks since he was selected in the second round of the 2012 draft. But he acknowledged last week that his future with Seattle is uncertain.