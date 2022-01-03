Sean McVay calls Jalen Ramsey, Taylor Rapp spat “a little bit of a mix-up”

Getty Images

Before the Rams fought back to beat the Ravens on Sunday, they did some fighting among themselves.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey threw a jab into the facemask of safety Taylor Rapp as the two players argued on the field during the Ravens’ opening drive. Other Rams moved in to separate the two players and both men still looked heated on the sideline after the defense came off the field.

There were no other fireworks, however, and Rams head coach Sean McVay said it was the result of “a little bit of a mix-up” when asked after the game about what happened.

“Did you ever get into a fight with your brother? Yeah, you did,” McVay said, via Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News. “So, they moved on. I don’t think it affected our ability to move forward.”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said things happen during games, but acknowledged that “we’ve got to be better for each other” in response to a punch being thrown.

Neither Ramsey nor Rapp spoke to reporters after the game, so we’ll have to wait to learn what, if anything, they have to say about what went down early in Sunday’s game.