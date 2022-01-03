Tests confirm Michael Gallup tore ACL

Getty Images

If the Cowboys are going to make a deep playoff run, they’ll have to do it without receiver Michael Gallup.

According to multiple reports, an MRI has confirmed Dallas’ initial fear that Gallup tore his ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

Gallup suffered the injury in the second quarter when he caught a touchdown pass but landed awkwardly. He grabbed his left knee and was quickly ruled out of the contest.

While he missed several games due to a calf injury, Gallup was a key member of Dallas’ offense. He caught 35 passes for 445 yards with a pair of touchdowns this season.

A third-round pick of the 2018 draft, Gallup is slated to be a free agent in the spring. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Gallup’s injury is a “clean tear,” which will aid in his recovery.

Gallup has 193 career receptions for 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns in 55 games.