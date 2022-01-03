Washington activates Sam Cosmi, Darryl Roberts off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Washington has been eliminated from postseason contention, but the club will have a pair of players back off the COVID-19 list this week.

The Football Team announced offensive tackle Sam Cosmi and cornerback Darryl Roberts have been activated off of COVID reserve on Monday.

Both players missed Sunday’s game against the Eagles after going on the list last week.

Washington also announced that the team has signed linebacker De’Jon Harris to the active roster off the practice squad. He’s appeared in four games this year, mainly playing special teams. But he did have a sack in the Week 16 loss to Dallas.

Offensive linemen Beau Benzschawel and David Steinmetz have also been activated off the practice squad COVID-19 list.