Watch PFT Live on Peacock, on demand

We continue to get emails inquiring about the availability of PFT Live now that NBCSN has gone the way of the dodo bird. For years, the show was available as a re-air from 9:00 a.m. ET to 11:00 a.m. ET.

It continues to be available, on Peacock. It’s NBC’s streaming service, which televises the program live every morning at 7:00 a.m. ET and then makes the show available for on-demand viewing not long after it ends at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Today’s show, with Mike Golic joining me, should be available for on-demand viewing soon. If not already.

Each show remains available for a week, which given the day-to-day flow of NFL news should be more than enough time to watch any episode you’d like to watch.

Meanwhile, the audio of every show lands wherever you get your podcasts. Also, various clips will make their way into posts at the PFT website, and to YouTube.com.

Finally, the live show can be heard every day on SiriusXM 85.

That covers the various ways to watch or hear the show. I know that it sucks to change longstanding habits. If you want to vent about it, you can email me and do so. But this really is an easy workaround.

Peacock is a great service, simple to use. And our content is free. So you will continue to get your money’s worth.