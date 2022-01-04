Ahmad Gardner declares for NFL Draft

Getty Images

One of the top cornerbacks in college football has announced his intention to move on to the NFL in 2022.

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner announced that he is foregoing his remaining college eligibility in order to enter this year’s draft.

Gardner played 33 games for the Bearcats over the last three seasons. He had 99 tackles, nine interceptions, two interception returns for touchdowns, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 16 passes defensed in those appearances.

Cincinnati became the first team outside a Power Five conference to advance to the college football playoffs thanks to players like Gardner. Their run ended against Alabama in the semifinals, but Gardner’s draft stock is unlikely to take much of a hit from that loss. LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. is generally viewed as the top prospect at the position, but Gardner is one of the next names on most lists and a good pre-draft process should make him a good bet to go in the first round in a few months.