Baker Mayfield out this week, will have shoulder surgery ASAP

Posted by Josh Alper on January 4, 2022, 1:47 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said on Monday night that he will have surgery on his left shoulder and indicated that he could have it before the team finishes out the season against the Bengals on Sunday.

The date of Mayfield’s surgery hasn’t been revealed, but he won’t be playing on Sunday. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Tuesday that Mayfield will not play in the finale and will have the operation as soon as possible.

Mayfield has played through the injury for most of the season and he wore a harness in order to remain on the field. Stefanski said both the team and Mayfield were involved in the decision to end his season now and begin the process of getting ready for his fifth NFL season.

That’s the final season of Mayfield’s rookie contract and his future with the organization will be a talking point around Cleveland this offseason.

24 responses to “Baker Mayfield out this week, will have shoulder surgery ASAP

  5. The way Baker was playing he should have had the surgery weeks ago. Now he’ll go into the last year of his contract with his long term future very much in doubt.

  6. The Browns are actually doing something right, in my opinion, by allowing Baker to go into the final year of his rookie deal. He’s been inconsistent and, considering that the Bengals have Burrow and the Ravens have Lamar, they need a more consistent QB to compete in the AFC North.

  7. Why did they let an injured Mayfield play in a game that had no meaning whatsoever? The Steelers sacked Mayfield 9 times on Monday night……and he landed on that injured shoulder on most of those sacks.

  8. Cleveland has already picked up his 5th year option. So they have him for the 2022 season. They can always tag him after that.
    He is not worth the big contract.

  11. Should have had him get the surgery months ago and rolled the dice with Keenum for the rest of the season. The record would be as good as if not better than playing Mayfield injured half the year.

  12. Much respect for Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for their toughness and team-first seriousness for playing when they shouldn’t {Darnold played with a busted throwing shoulder}. Best wishes to Mayfield with his surgery, rehabilitation, and preparation for next season.

  14. I think its safe to say Mayfield is a bust. Time to move on from him. He is worse than Goff.

  15. Why Stefanski stuck with an injury-riddled QB is really mind boggling. When Mayfield did sit, Keenum started that one game and the whole team came to life. They won the game, too. Letting Mayfield start all of those games while having poor throwing accuracy cost them a playoff spot. Just doesn’t make any sense.

  20. While already having a bad shoulder I noticed on a run By Baker last night he lowered the bad shoulder into a defender. I think he has to know the difference between what’s tough and what is smart. That certainly wasn’t smart.

  22. Stefanski doomed this team by playing an injured, ineffective Baker week in and week out. Coach must be blind for tolerating such horrible QB play.

  23. Although Mayfield is a number two at best his receviers don’t help the cause with all the dropped passes. Cleveland needs to trade this dude for a fourth rounder. While getting the shoulder done they should also stretch him out by another five inches so he can at least through above the O and D lines.

