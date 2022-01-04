Baker Mayfield will have surgery on injured shoulder: “I’m pretty damn beat up”

Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said after Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that he will have surgery to address his injured left shoulder.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Mayfield didn’t rule out the chance he could have the surgery as soon as this week to get a jump start on his recovery for next season with the Browns out of the playoff mix.

“I mean, there’s an opportunity to win. I’m an extremely competitive guy. I think you guys know that,” Mayfield said of his effort against the Steelers. “Now it’s time for me to start, you know, looking at what’s in the best interest for me and my health. I’ve continued to lay it out on the line and I haven’t been healthy and tried to fight for our guys. Right now, I’m pretty damn beat up to be honest with you. There’s no way around it. I gave it everything I had tonight.”

Mayfield said he would have discussions with his agent and his family to determine whether he will play in the team’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

“I’ve made the decision, we’ve had discussions, that I am going to have surgery,” Mayfield said. “I am going to get this shoulder fixed and be able to come back next year at 100 percent. So that’s been decided. Now, when it’s happening, that has not been decided.”

Mayfield has a torn labrum and a fractured humerus in his non-throwing shoulder that initially happened in an October game against the Houston Texans. He’s worn a shoulder harness for much of the second half of the season in an attempt to manage the issue.