Ben Roethlisberger thankful for “best fans in all of sports” after finale in Pittsburgh

Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger played what was likely his last game in Pittsburgh on Monday night, and afterward he said he feels fortunate to have had the long career he’s had.

Roethlisberger said the support he felt from Pittsburgh fans, both Monday night and throughout his career, meant a lot to him.

“This is home,” Roethlisberger said. “I was born in Ohio but I live here and I’ll always be here. These fans, and this place, mean so much to me and my family and always will. I’ve always said that they’re the best fans in all of sports, and I’ll stick by that until the day I die. To see all the signs and the jerseys and the towels and to hear them cheer for me coming out of the towel, I don’t know that I’ll ever put it into words.”

Roethlisberger also thanked his teammates after the game, many of whom said they wanted to win for him.

“This game was very special to me,” Roethlisberger said. “I told them thank you, how much this place and they mean to me. . . . I’m just so blessed to play this game for a long time.”

Although the Steelers are unlikely to make the playoffs, Roethlisberger went out a winner in Pittsburgh, and Monday night’s win ensures that he’ll finish his career without ever having a losing season.