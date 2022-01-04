Browns place D’Ernest Johnson on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Browns placed running back D’Ernest Johnson on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced. He was one of 21 players league-wide to test positive Tuesday.

He played 39 of 71 offensive snaps with Kareem Hunt inactive and saw action on six special teams snaps.

Johnson has 411 yards this season, averaging 5.5 yards a carry.

The Browns activated linebacker Elijah Lee from reserve/COVID-19. He has 14 tackles in 15 games this season, seeing action 73 defensive snaps and 313 on special teams.

Cleveland waived quarterback Kyle Lauletta and waived offensive tackle Alex Taylor from reserve/COVID-19.