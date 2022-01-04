Bruce Arians on RB injuries: We’ll have someone out there

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians plans to play the team’s starters in their regular season finale, but he may not have a choice about playing reserves when it comes to the team’s offensive backfield.

Ronald Jones hurt his ankle in Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Jets and Ke'Shawn Vaughn injured his ribs, which led to Le'Veon Bell getting a team-high 26 snaps at running back. Arians said on Monday that the team is waiting for word on how Jones and Vaughn are doing before making plans for the weekend that could include getting Giovani Bernard back from injured reserve.

“We’ll wait and see on RoJo’s MRI, on his ankle and how severe it is,” Arians said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “I think Ke’Shawn’s got bruised ribs, and hopefully he’ll be ready to go. I’ve got my fingers crossed that Gio might be able to get back. [Practice squad back] Kenjon Barner’s ready and Le’Veon’s ready, so we’ll have somebody out there.”

Leonard Fournette is also on injured reserve, so the Bucs aren’t strangers to patching holes in a backfield that keeps springing more of them.