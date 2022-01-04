Buccaneers didn’t cut Antonio Brown on Tuesday

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that wide receiver Antonio Brown was done with the Buccaneers after his topless trip to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Jets, but Brown was not cut from the roster on Monday.

He wasn’t cut on Tuesday either. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that no move involving Brown was on the league’s daily transaction wire, so Brown remains on Tampa’s 53-man roster.

Word on Monday was that the team was having discussions with the NFL about how to proceed with the matter. That suggests they may be considering suspending him or making another roster move rather than releasing him and making him available to the rest of the league on waivers.

A report after Sunday’s game indicated Brown cited an ankle injury as his reason not to re-enter Sunday’s game, which could also be a consideration in how the Bucs proceed. Whatever the reason, the Bucs have yet to make good on Arians’ vow to make Brown a former member of the team.