Buccaneers have no comment regarding Antonio Brown’s status on roster

Two days after Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians that receiver Bruce Arians is no longer a member of the team, Brown . . . is still a member of the team.

He hasn’t been waived, and he hasn’t been suspended. He remains on the active roster, with no moves made despite the things that Arians said publicly.

It’s unclear why the Buccaneers have taken no action. The Buccaneers have declined comment. The NFL Players Association, we’re told, is in the dark. Brown’s agent, Ed Wasielewski, has not responded to a request for comment.

As it stands, Brown has every right to show up for practice tomorrow. If he doesn’t, they may try to put him on the “left squad list” or take some other action based on his failure to show up for work.

But why should he? He was fired?

It’s unclear what the Buccaneers are trying to accomplish. It’s hard not to wonder whether the team is trying to find a way to keep Brown off the Bucs while also preventing him from becoming available to a team the Bucs may see in the playoffs or in the Super Bowl.