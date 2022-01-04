Buccaneers have no comment regarding Antonio Brown’s status on roster

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2022, 7:56 PM EST
Two days after Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians that receiver Bruce Arians is no longer a member of the team, Brown . . . is still a member of the team.

He hasn’t been waived, and he hasn’t been suspended. He remains on the active roster, with no moves made despite the things that Arians said publicly.

It’s unclear why the Buccaneers have taken no action. The Buccaneers have declined comment. The NFL Players Association, we’re told, is in the dark. Brown’s agent, Ed Wasielewski, has not responded to a request for comment.

As it stands, Brown has every right to show up for practice tomorrow. If he doesn’t, they may try to put him on the “left squad list” or take some other action based on his failure to show up for work.

But why should he? He was fired?

It’s unclear what the Buccaneers are trying to accomplish. It’s hard not to wonder whether the team is trying to find a way to keep Brown off the Bucs while also preventing him from becoming available to a team the Bucs may see in the playoffs or in the Super Bowl.

12 responses to “Buccaneers have no comment regarding Antonio Brown’s status on roster

  1. House Lannister kept Cerci even after her embarassment, and went onto win a lot.

    Coach Brady feels Brown is still needed for 1 more month. And right he is. Releasing him to another team is not an option. cutting him is not an option.

    Having him in for 1-2 plays against Green Bay is needed and necessary and something Brady is going to handle.

  2. So Bruce Arians just had his legs taken out from beneath him. “He’s no longer a Buc”. If the head coach is over ridden so easily, why would other problem children listen to a word he says? This is getting ugly.

  3. “Arians is such a BS artist, how does anyone believe anything he says?” – Donald J. Trump

  4. Bruce over stepped, AB called his bluff, now they retreat to the spin room to hash it out.

  5. Perhaps Arians and Vince McMahon are complicit in a ploy to bring AB back onto the field Sunday and beat the Panthers players with the fallen FedEx guardrail. This would be an excellent transition move for AB if his ankle is ok….

  6. That’s exactly what they are doing. They don’t want another playoff team scooping him up. Actually if they were smart they would let another team scoop him up and bring his drama there. He’s played on 4 teams and everywhere he’s gone there has been issues. I’d bet money he’d do it again.

  8. I can see all of this drama with Brown making the Bucs a one and done in the post season. It’s a huge distraction. Arians should have taken his power back from Brady a long time ago. If he had,Brown would be some other team’s problem.

  9. I’m as big a critic of Arians as anyone but I don’t blame them for doing this. There’s no way they want him playing for someone else and that’s understandable. I think it’s more likely they are contemplating suspending him or at least making him inactive for the rest of the season. That way he doesn’t play another down and keeps him away from another team. I find it hard to believe they don’t have grounds for suspending him after what he did on Sunday.

    Now, if AB plays again for TB then we can officially call Arians the biggest pushover coach of all time.

  11. It’s most likely the medical thing. Don’t think anyone would pick AB up now, but if they released him, and there’s a medical designation (ankle or mental), there’s probably liability issue that they would have to consider.

  12. Reminds one of the scene in Apocalypse Now when Martin Sheen approaches the soldier at the Do Long Bridge firing rounds into the darkness.

    Sheen: Who’s the commanding officer here?

    Soldier: Ain’t you?

