Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor assault

Titans linebacker Bud Dupree‘s altercation with an employee at a Nashville Walgreens on Sunday has resulted in a criminal charge.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced on Tuesday that they have issued a citation charging Dupree with misdemeanor assault. The statement says that Dupree and his attorney have both spoken to detectives concerning the case.

Per the police report, a group of left the store after an argument with the employee and then returned with Dupree. Dupree allegedly “grabbed the victim and his phone” and “is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury” as a result.

Dupree is scheduled to report for booking on the citation in three weeks.