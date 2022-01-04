Cowboys designate Blake Jarwin for return from IR

Getty Images

The Cowboys may be getting tight end Blake Jarwin back in the lineup for the postseason.

Jarwin has been designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday. He’ll be able to practice for the next 21 days before the team will be forced to activate him or shut him down for the season.

The Cowboys can activate Jarwin at any point in that window. Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Jarwin looked good in a Saturday workout and that his hip has made a lot of progress over the last couple of months.

Jarwin had 10 catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns in seven games before his injury. If he returns, he’d complement Dalton Schultz in a tight end group that also includes Sean McKeon and Jeremy Sprinkle.