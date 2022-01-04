Dan Campbell on Seahawks’ end-around with 51-29 lead: “If you don’t like it, you better stop it”

Getty Images

The Seahawks had a 51-29 lead at the two-minute warning on Sunday against the Lions, but Seattle wasn’t done trying to score.

On the first play after the two-minute warning, the Seahawks ran a trick play end-around to D'Wayne Eskridge, who ran for a 30-yard gain and came up just short of a touchdown when he was tackled inside the 1-yard line. Lions coach Dan Campbell said he had no problem with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll calling that play.

“The way I look at that is, well, if you don’t like it, you better stop it then,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And, hey man, kudos. And to be honest with you, if they would have run it in at the end, I wouldn’t have had a problem with that, either. It’s up to us to stop them. There’s 60 minutes on the game clock so if you got a problem then why don’t you stop it. Otherwise, they’ll just keep piling it on. So no, I don’t have any problem with that.”

The Seahawks could have made it 58-29 with a touchdown and extra point but decided to end the game with a couple of Russell Wilson kneeldowns, so they didn’t run up the score as much as they could have. And Campbell said that even if Seattle had scored from the 1-yard line, that would have been the Lions’ problem, not the Seahawks’ problem.