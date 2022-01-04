David Ojabo will enter the NFL draft

Getty Images

The University of Michigan had a pair of productive edge defenders on its defense this season and both of them will be heading to the NFL.

Heisman trophy runner-up Aidan Hutchinson wrapped up his senior season in the Wolverines’ semifinal loss to Georgia and David Ojabo announced on Tuesday that he will be giving up his remaining eligibility in order to join Hutchinson in this year’s draft class.

Ojabo isn’t projected to go as high as Hutchinson, but he’s also got a chance of being a first-round pick this spring. He’s a late bloomer who took up football as a junior in high school after spending his early years in Nigeria and Scotland.

Ojabo only played six games at Michigan before this season, but garnered plenty of attention by recording 35 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries to help Michigan win the Big Ten.