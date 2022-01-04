Jalen Hurts seeks answers about FedEx Field railing collapse

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts came dangerously close to a serious leg injury on Sunday when a railing gave way, spilling fans into the tunnel at FedEx Field. On Tuesday, Hurts sent a letter to the Washington Football Team and the league regarding the situation.

The letter refers to the “dangerous situation” that was created by the collapse of the railing.

“I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of fans and media,” Hurts wrote. “As a result, I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future.”

The NFL has said that it’s investigating the situation. Based on the manner in which the NFL investigated years of alleged workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team, it would make sense to not have high expectations regarding any eventual transparency or clarity.

That’s unfortunate. It was a shameful display of disregard for the safety of paying customers and participants in games. And it’s the latest example of the dysfunction that flows from the top of the WFT organization.

I said it during PFT Live and #PFTPM, and I’ll say it again. Daniel Snyder must go. He’s a toxic presence, the personification of conduct detrimental to the National Football League. The league gains nothing from keeping him around. Their toleration of his various misdeeds constitutes complicity, or at least complacency.

What do they gain by keeping him around? What would they gain by pushing him out?

He needs to go. If Hurts had suffered a season-ending injury or if any of those fans hand endured a significant consequence (including loss of life) from tumbling through the railing and to the ground, the outcry to get rid of Snyder would have been immediate, and intense.

Why should he benefit from the fact that he got lucky? He owns the stadium. This is on him. It’s the latest reason why Snyder must go.

Meanwhile, when will FedEx Field ask to have its name removed from the stadium? How is having the corporate name attached to the worst stadium in the NFL (if not in all of American professional sports) helping the corporate cause?

FedEx signed a 27-year, $205 million naming-rights deal for the venue in 1999. At this point, it would make sense to tell Snyder to keep the money and lose the name.

Before doing that, FedEx and every other league sponsor should lobby the NFL to lose Snyder. The game would be much better off without him.

14 responses to “Jalen Hurts seeks answers about FedEx Field railing collapse

  3. Send it to Congress instead. They are currently investigating Snyder and Goodell’s very cushy relationship.

  5. slimglynn says:
    January 4, 2022 at 7:10 pm

    It’s philly, it’s all crap.

    ————————-

    Uh, it’s in Maryland

  6. pound sand, Jayleen. You are owed nothing. You should learn how to be a QB instead of the running back you are now. Throw stones in your own glass house, yutz.

  7. lesepi says:
    January 4, 2022 at 7:19 pm
    pound sand, Jayleen. You are owed nothing. You should learn how to be a QB instead of the running back you are now. Throw stones in your own glass house, yutz.
    ——-
    Lol sounds like a lot of anger towards a guy who doesn’t even know you exist.

  8. They said it was a barrier for handicapped people, not a weight-bearing railing. Send pretty cut and dry to me.

  9. lesepi says:
    January 4, 2022 at 7:19 pm
    pound sand, Jayleen. You are owed nothing. You should learn how to be a QB instead of the running back you are now. Throw stones in your own glass house, yutz.

    ———

    I think he’s owed not almost being killed by a decrepit stadium. I think he’s owed an explanation why it happened. He clearly was concerned about the fans and stayed to assist. He’s a leader, and good for him.

  10. Who has the standing to tell an NFL team owner that he or she must give up their multi billion dollar franchise because they’re unpopular? Seriously, what is the official protocol for this?

  11. supercharger says:
    January 4, 2022 at 7:25 pm
    They said it was a barrier for handicapped people, not a weight-bearing railing. Send pretty cut and dry to me
    ——–
    What? Any barrier near where people walk should be able to support weight being leaned against it. Especially if it’s elevated.

  12. No fan of Snyder, but that railing was not meant to support fans leaning on it. It was a handicap railing. Why lean on it? Its 20 feet up, Not like a player is going to autograph something from that high up. Maybe blame fans for all crowding on it.

  14. Am I missing something? Were there structural problems with the stadium that Dan Snyder knew about? Did someone see Mr. Snyder with a hacksaw or a wrench messing with the rail?

