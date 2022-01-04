John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson has a chance to play this week

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been sidelined since injuring his ankle against the Browns back in Week 14.

Jackson got back on the practice field last Wednesday but was moving around with a significant limp. He didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday and Tyler Huntley started the Week 17 loss to the Rams.

But with the Ravens still technically still in playoff contention — a lot would have to go right for Baltimore to make it — the team hasn’t shut Jackson down.

“He’s been pushing to try to come back and play in practice, and there is a chance that he’ll play on Sunday,” head coach John Harbaugh said in his Monday press conference.

Jackson has completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season, while rushing for 767 yards and a pair of TDs. He’s also taken a career-high 38 sacks, 14 of which came in his last four starts.

If Jackson’s healthy, the Ravens likely have a better chance to win if he’s on the field. But the quarterback also has to perform better than those last four starts, in which he has a passer rating of just 65.8 after tossing three touchdowns and six interceptions.