Kevin Stefanski: Jadeveon Clowney throwing Chase Claypool’s shoe was not smart, hurt the team

Getty Images

Who throws a shoe? Jadeveon Clowney did on Monday night, and his coach was not happy with him.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game that he was disappointed in Clowney, who pulled off Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool‘s shoe and threw it, drawing a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The penalty came after the Browns had stopped the Steelers on third down, but the Steelers got a first down on the penalty and ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s — you can’t do that. I mean, you’re hurting the team,” Stefanski said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s crazy. Not smart. You know, he felt like he was just — I’ll let him answer it.”

Clowney did not talk to reporters after the game, but Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said Clowney apologized to his teammates.

“Obviously not a great play for us. He came right up to me, was kind of like, ‘Man, I’m sorry, I let us down on that one,’” Walker said. “Can’t have it. He knows that. Clowney’s a veteran, he’s a great player, came back and had two big sacks for us. He’s more down on himself than we are. But that’s our brother, we’re going to battle with him all the way to the end. It’s a play that we can’t have. It’s undisciplined. He’d be the first to tell you that’s a bonehead play by him, that’s what a leader does. He owned up to it right away.”