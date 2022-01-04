Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor become co-favorites for coach of the year

January 4, 2022
An unexpected worst to first by the Bengals has tied the team’s head coach for first place in the odds for the NFL’s coach of the year award.

Sunday’s win over the Chiefs has vaulted Zac Taylor to +155 (via PointsBet), matching Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

Last week, LaFleur led the way at +125, with Taylor at +900.

Indy’s loss to the Raiders delivered a potentially fatal blow for Frank Reich’s chances. He has plummeted from +350 to +4000.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel sits at +300, up from +1200 a week ago.

The next coach on this week’s list is Patriots coach Bill Belichick, at +3000.

LaFleur likely has the inside track, given that he has now won 39 of 48 games. A year ago, Taylor was the subject of rampant rumors that he’d be fired after his second season on the job. It got so bad that the Bengals actually issued a statement the day after the season ended explaining that he would indeed return.

11 responses to "Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor become co-favorites for coach of the year

  2. Kingsbury was the favorite for this award a month ago and then just recently there was talk that his seat might be getting warm.

    Funny how things change quick in this league.

  3. The thing everyone loves about LaFleur is that he doesn’t care about the silly awards.

    #14

  5. Vrable. #1 Seed. 88 players in games, NFL record. And without King Henry for half of the season.

  6. Should go to Taylor. Absolutely NOBODY had the Bengals having a winning season, much less making the playoffs this season.

  7. Matt LaFleur should finally be honored as the NFL’s Coach of the Year.
    It’s long overdue.

    Despite the fact that LaFleur has led this Packer team to an NFL record 13 wins in three consecutive seasons, It’s still argued that Aaron Rodgers is the only reason for the team’s success.
    In the three years previous to LaFleur taking over (2016-2018) Aaron Rodgers helmed the Packers to a 23-24-1.
    In Matt LaFleur’s three year tenure they’ve been 39-9 with two consecutive trips to the NFC Championship game.
    And 2021’s story yet to be written.

    Matt has done an incredible job of selling his concepts and schemes and getting Rodgers to buy in.
    It’s been obvious in the QB’s game as he appears to be coasting into his 2nd MVP Award.
    Matt’s delegated authority where it needs be and he’s successfully tiptoed through several land mines.
    And he’s done it all with the class and dignity one would expect from a leader.
    It would be a downright shame if this coach isn’t finally recognized for all he’s accomplished.

  8. No one did more with less than Nick Siriani. I’m not even an Eagles fan, but the fact that he took that pile of dreck to the playoffs is nothing short of a miracle.

    He’ll never outrun that disastrous introductory press conference, however.

  10. Who cares what lafleur done before this season? It’s called coach of the year, not coach of the last 3 years. Whoever wins it,any non biased football fan knows the real coach of the year is Vrabel. 88 players used and no Henry or receivers for half the season and the #1 seed says it all.

  11. The packer refs should be coach of the year. Although LaFleur did manage well the off-season malcontent who wanted nothing more to do with the packers

