Posted by Myles Simmons on January 4, 2022, 1:09 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

After his four-sack performance against the Browns on Monday, T.J. Watt is on the verge of breaking Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record.

Watt has 21.5 sacks in 14 games this season. Strahan had 22.5 in 16 games back in 2001.

Despite Watt missing a couple of games due to injury, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said in his Tuesday press conference that he’s “not surprised by it at all” that Watt has a chance to break the sack record.

“I thought he was capable of that for the last several years,” Tomlin said. “His pressure rate relative to sack-to-rush opportunities is what screams at you. You know, I don’t spend a lot of time analyzing the analytics of it, but I would imagine his pressure rate is historic relative to the rush opportunities. So when you’re putting yourself in position to affect the game as often as he does relative to rush opportunities, the numbers are just the natural component that comes with that. His rush rate over the last several years has just been unbelievable in terms of his ability to put pressure on the passer given his opportunities to rush.”

Watt had 3.5 sacks against Baltimore earlier this season in Pittsburgh’s 20-19 victory back in Week 13.

The Ravens have allowed a league-high 54 sacks this year, so whether it’s Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley behind center for the club, Watt has a real shot at making history in Week 18.

10 responses to “Mike Tomlin not surprised that T.J. Watt could break sack record on Sunday

  2. The extra game sack record***. I hope everyone refers to all of these new records as the extra game records to give perspective, otherwise we diminish players of the past. And yes, I’m well aware of the previous increases in length of season schedules. After every record there should be the # of games that the record was achieved in.

  3. He already broke the record of the current record holder, Mark Gastenau. Strahan should be embarrassed.

  6. The extra game sack record***. I hope everyone refers to all of these new records as the extra game records to give perspective, otherwise we diminish players of the past. And yes, I’m well aware of the previous increases in length of season schedules. After every record there should be the # of games that the record was achieved in.

    —_—-

    Very true though Steeler fanboys will whine about how he missed games due to injury even though it seemed to be calculated. Also because of how much the rate of passing has increased Watt has almost 3 time as many chances at a sac.

  8. TJ Watt was available when Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn selected… Jarrad Davis.

  9. It will be the battle of the desperate teams. Should be a slugfest… I’m looking forward to this one.

  10. He will break the record in 15 games, no * needed

    ——-

    He is LITERALLY getting the record because of a 17th game

