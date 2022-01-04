Mike Tomlin not surprised that T.J. Watt could break sack record on Sunday

Getty Images

After his four-sack performance against the Browns on Monday, T.J. Watt is on the verge of breaking Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record.

Watt has 21.5 sacks in 14 games this season. Strahan had 22.5 in 16 games back in 2001.

Despite Watt missing a couple of games due to injury, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said in his Tuesday press conference that he’s “not surprised by it at all” that Watt has a chance to break the sack record.

“I thought he was capable of that for the last several years,” Tomlin said. “His pressure rate relative to sack-to-rush opportunities is what screams at you. You know, I don’t spend a lot of time analyzing the analytics of it, but I would imagine his pressure rate is historic relative to the rush opportunities. So when you’re putting yourself in position to affect the game as often as he does relative to rush opportunities, the numbers are just the natural component that comes with that. His rush rate over the last several years has just been unbelievable in terms of his ability to put pressure on the passer given his opportunities to rush.”

Watt had 3.5 sacks against Baltimore earlier this season in Pittsburgh’s 20-19 victory back in Week 13.

The Ravens have allowed a league-high 54 sacks this year, so whether it’s Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley behind center for the club, Watt has a real shot at making history in Week 18.