NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 18

Related: AFC playoff picture | NFC playoff picture
The NFL released the following playoff clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2021 season:
AFC
CLINCHED (5 of 7):
Cincinnati Bengals – AFC North division title
Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title
Tennessee Titans – AFC South division title
Buffalo Bills – playoff berth
New England Patriots – playoff berth
BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-8) (vs. Pittsburgh (8-7-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:
BAL win + LAC loss + IND loss + MIA loss or tie
BUFFALO BILLS (10-6) (vs. New York Jets (4-12), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:
BUF win OR
NE loss OR
BUF tie + NE tie
CINCINNATI BENGALS (10-6) (at Cleveland (7-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Cincinnati clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + NE loss or tie OR
CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + BUF win
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-7) (at Jacksonville (2-14), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:
IND win or tie OR
LAC loss + BAL-PIT tie OR
LAC loss + PIT loss + MIA win
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-5) (at Denver (7-9), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, ESPN/ABC)
Kansas City clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
KC win + TEN loss or tie OR
KC tie + TEN loss
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (9-7) (vs. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Las Vegas clinches playoff berth with:
LV win OR
LV tie + IND loss OR
IND loss + PIT loss or tie
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-7) (at Las Vegas (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Los Angeles Chargers clinch playoff berth with:
LAC win or tie
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-6) (at Miami (8-8), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
New England clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
NE win + BUF loss or tie + KC loss + TEN loss
New England clinches AFC East division title with:
NE win + BUF loss or tie OR
NE tie + BUF loss
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-7-1) (at Baltimore (8-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:
PIT win + IND loss + LV-LAC game does not end in a tie
TENNESSEE TITANS (11-5) (at Houston (4-12), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Tennessee clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
TEN win OR
TEN tie + KC loss or tie OR
KC loss + CIN loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR
KC loss + CIN loss or tie + BUF win
NFC
CLINCHED (6 of 7):
Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title, No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage
Dallas Cowboys – NFC East division title
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFC South division title
Arizona Cardinals – playoff berth
Los Angeles Rams – playoff berth
Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth
ARIZONA CARDINALS (11-5) (vs. Seattle (6-10), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Arizona clinches NFC West division title with:
ARI win + LAR loss
LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-4) (vs. San Francisco (9-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West division title with:
LAR win or tie OR
ARI loss or tie
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-8) (at Atlanta (7-9), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:
NO win + SF loss
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (9-7) (at Los Angeles Rams (12-4), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:
SF win or tie OR
NO loss or tie