One MVP voter says he won’t vote for Aaron Rodgers, calling him “the biggest jerk in the league”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the favorite to win the league’s MVP award. But one voter has already ruled out Rodgers for consideration.

That voter is Hub Arkush, who is one of the 50 members of the media the Associated Press gives a vote for the MVP award that the NFL treats as its official MVP and awards at the annual NFL Honors event. Arkush called Rodgers a “jerk” and a “bad guy” and said today on 670 The Score in Chicago that Rodgers won’t have his vote.

“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player,” Arkush said. “Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don’t think he is clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady. So from where I sit, the rest of it is why he’s not gonna be my choice. Do I think he’s gonna win it? Probably. A lot of voters don’t approach it the way I do, but others do, who I’ve spoken to. But one of the ways we get to keep being voters is we’re not allowed to say who we are voting for until after the award has been announced. I’m probably pushing the envelope by saying who I’m not voting for. But we’re not really supposed to reveal our votes.”

Arkush said he is free to vote how he chooses without any rules about whether he can consider off-field issues like Rodgers being unvaccinated and spending 10 days on the COVID-19 reserve list.

“There’s no guidelines,” Arkush said. “We are told to pick the guy who we think is most valuable to his team. And I don’t think it says anywhere, ‘strictly on the field,’ although I do think he hurt his team on the field by the way he acted off the field. They’re gonna get the No. 1 seed anywqy, but what if the difference had come down to the Chiefs game, where he lied about being vaccinated, and they ended up getting beat?”

Arkush is a longtime Chicago sports writer who acknowledged that some people will “just think I’m a Packer hater,” but he said he knows for a fact that he’s not the only person who won’t vote for Rodgers.

“I can guarantee you I will not be the only one not voting for him,” Arkush said.

For Arkush, it comes down to who Rodgers is as a person, not who Rodgers is as a quarterback.

“I just think that the way he’s carried himself is inappropriate,” Arkush said. “I think he’s a bad guy, and I don’t think a bad guy can be the most valuable guy at the same time.”

Frankly, Arkush’s reasoning is ridiculous, and calls into question whether the Associated Press should even be the arbiter of the NFL’s MVP award. If the AP can’t find 50 voters who will consider players based on their on-field performance and not for the voters’ subjective assessments of whether the players are “bad guys,” then the NFL should stop using the AP for its official awards, and instead find a panel of voters who will carefully consider players’ on-field performance and vote without personal bias.

77 responses to “One MVP voter says he won’t vote for Aaron Rodgers, calling him “the biggest jerk in the league”

  2. Amen to that! He’s also the biggest liar for saying he’s vaccinated and implying he read atlas shrugged.

  3. Respect for Hub Arkush. He backs his words and didn’t hide behind anonymity and gave valid reason.
    The other names he mentioned will be well worthy winners too especially Kupp and Taylor.

  4. He’s not wrong! We are still in the middle of a pandemic because of the unvaccinated morons like Aaron!

  7. “Hurt his team” for being unvaccinated and getting Covid. Yet the 500+ vaccinated players who got Covid are cool…

  8. Even though he is far from my favorite person, he definitely is the MVP and this writer should have his vote taken away. It isn’t the nicest guy in the league award, its the MOST VALUABLE PLAYER, and he is winning it by a landslide. Regardless what you think of him as a person.

  12. I mean he might not be wrong.. but clearly stating you disqualify him from the race because you think he is a jerk, should disqualify your vote.

  13. I love the fact that Arod doesn’t bow down to the media hysterics that attempt to drive the world these days. He has his own opinion and isn’t swayed by the media masses which rubs Hub the wrong way apparently.

    To affect his MVP vote is not right though. Hub should lose his vote with comments like this. It takes away the integrity of the award.

  14. Hub is a smart guy — been listening to him for 30+ years, going way back to when he was a regular on the Art Rust, Jr. sports talk show on WABC, New York. But Hub is also a huge Bears homer, appears regularly on Chicago sports talk radio, owns a Bears weekly news publication, is on Bears pregame and postgame broadcasts……. and we all know that Aaron owns the Bears. So Hub’s view is clearly tainted, like a lot.

  15. MVP? After all that Ivermectin he should be entered into the Kentucky Derby. Classless Act

  17. This is where politics and sports don’t mix, period. I thank you PFT for writing this because it should be strongly published to us fans. The MVP award is about what you do ON THE FIELD, and has NOTHING to do with what you do off the field. This isn’t the best player off the field. Guys like JJ Watt (and rightfully so,) win those awards for what they do OFF THE FIELD. I am sick of this already, give Rodgers his respect for how he performs as an athlete at his age.

  21. Why cause he pulled a fast on the media……

    So this voter is not voting for Rogers simply because he doesn’t like him? Nothing to do with his play?

    Anyone else see anything wrong with this?

  22. Shouldn’t character be considered as a part of the MVP? I will never look at Rodgers the same way again after pulling that charade about making the public think he was vaccinated as well as his right wing rant that sounded like it came straight from FOX. He alienated a lot of people and it shows poor character. Not a good look for an NFL MVP

  23. Once we learn to stop giving attention-seeking trolls our ears/eyes, the world will be a better place.

  24. another painful reminder of the media over-valuing themselves and not understanding their role.

    hopefully the media co. they work for fires them

  25. March of 2021 Aaron Rodgers donated $1 million to help 80 small, locally owned businesses in his hometown of Chico and all of Butte County, California.

    Doesn’t sound like a “bad guy or jerk” to me Hub.

  26. You can drink and drive, beat your girl, beat your kids, treat the fans like garbage, but the one thing the NFL media will not forgive is lying to them about your COVID shot.

  27. His rationale of how to decide the MVP is flawed. His assessment of Rodgers stupidity and selfishness is not.

  28. His point about the Chiefs game is a valid one. And valuable can be interpreted in more ways than one.

  29. Best Td to int ratio in the league, but less touchdowns than Brady. Also Taylor’s remarkable year in a passing era is not to be ignored either. I would give it to Taylor personally, but I think they’ll give it to Rodgers again due to the performance he’s had after all the chaos of the offseason. Brady would only win it due to his age.

  30. The NFL may have turned a blind eye to their lying golden boy, but Hub Arkush is proof that actions have consequences.

    At the end of last season, I still really liked Aaron. He was raised near me and was a local boy does good story. However, the mind games he played with the Packers throughout the off-season (coupled with his “vaxxed” claim/non-claim) put his team at a competitive disadvantage from day one of the 2021-2022 season.

    Aaron has been awesome on the field, but a total turd off it.

  31. Clearly a salty, bias Bears fan. He doesn’t deserve the right to vote for MVP based on his obvious dislike of a rival football player. Not to mention, political view point of the subject. A player’s character, beliefs, or vax status doesn’t hold weight in MVP voting. It’s based upon performance on the field.

  32. Well, if you’re talking about character, leadership, setting an example, and being there for your teammates, as well as performance and the value to your team on the field, and then you consider the four front-runners, I’d vote for Cooper Kupp. Actually, with that criteria, Rodgers wouldn’t be in the top 10.

  33. A reporter who is so high on his own principles should reveal himself. Otherwise your just a coward in hiding.

  34. A lot (not everyone) of people defending Aaron Rodgers now will be burning his jersey if he leaves Green Bay and goes to another team. As far as him carrying the team…I personally give as much credit to Green Bay’s talented defense and awesome running backs.

  37. There should be term limits on how many years a writer gets on that committee to vote for things like MVP and All Pro. Some of these pompous asses think they are actually important people and crucial to the NFLs existence.

  39. metitometin says:
    January 4, 2022 at 7:03 pm
    Shouldn’t character be considered as a part of the MVP? I will never look at Rodgers the same way again after pulling that charade about making the public think he was vaccinated as well as his right wing rant that sounded like it came straight from FOX. He alienated a lot of people and it shows poor character. Not a good look for an NFL MVP.

    Your rant sounds just like CNN, CNBC, CBS, ABC, NBC, NY Times, Wash Post, and on and on

  40. Arkush is a longtime Chicago sports writer who acknowledged that some people will “just think I’m a Packer hater,” but he said he knows for a fact that he’s not the only person who won’t vote for Rodgers.

    “I can guarantee you I will not be the only one not voting for him,” Arkush said.
    ————–
    Yes there will be others who don’t vote for Rodgers BUT unlike hes trying to phrase it(heh yet he has a problem with Rodgers doing the same…)the reason their not voting for Rodgers are not the reasons hes using.

  41. SuperTed says:
    January 4, 2022 at 6:53 pm

    Looks like the woke cancel culture is coming to the NFL MVP award
    ********
    Just as Aaron predicted.

  43. Coming from a Vikes fan Rodgers is the MVP. Period. The guy is damn near unstoppable and makes that team what it is. Without him they are trash.

    I hope he wins it and retires so the high and mighty Packer backers finally get a taste of life without a hall of fame QB.

  44. The is more about Rodgers declaring he owns Arkush’s Bears than anything else. Hub’s feelings are hurt.

  45. That’s discrimination. We all hate discrimination, right? Oops. I mean, we all hate discrimination when it happens to us. But we don’t necessarily mind doing it to others.

  47. Sounds like a bitter Bears fan, which he probably is. Dirty secret about sports media is that most media members are closet fans of the team they cover.

  48. pointtwopsiistheissue says:

    January 4, 2022 at 6:52 pm

    He’s not wrong! We are still in the middle of a pandemic because of the unvaccinated morons like Aaron!

    9 27 Rate This

    —————————-

    I am vaccinated. But just wondering if there is something I missed did they dicide that vaccinated people can’t transmit Covid anymore? Because of not your argument is collapsing in on itself. U sir need to educate yourself a little more on the matter.

  50. Ewwin has been a clown of huge proportions over the past five years. He shouldn’t be considered for anything other than the Biggest Yutz of the year. Faking your vaccination status via twisting reality instead of being honest is grounds to dismiss you forever.

  51. Go ahead and put that chip on Aaron’s shoulder and see how that works out for you.

    He’ll win a MVP award one way or another this season.

  52. People like this shouldn’t be allowed to vote on these awards. You’re looking for neutral professional based football opinions. Not someone with a grudge. He missed one game from Covid. So did Adams. No one died. Let it go. It’s a football award. Let’s please keep it that way. This is like saying he wouldn’t vote for Brady because he doesn’t eat bread. Get out of here with that nonsense.

  57. Hahahahaha!!!! I’m not voting for him cuz he’s mean. Get over it you little baby.

  58. The vote for MVP has always been this way…as has the votes for HOF enshrinement.

    If all that was considered was the play on the field, Terrell Owens would have been a first ballot HOF.

    I think that Rodgers is a jerk, but he should be voted as the league MVP.

  59. If I was a Bears writer I would hate Rodgers too. This is why the media shouldn’t get a vote. Petty Clowns like this nimrod should have his vote revoked

  61. I didn’t know that Arkush was affiliated with the NFL anymore. He has a publication called Pro Football Weekly that has gone bankrupt a couple of times.

  62. Good to see the people with a say on something like this are so credible, professional, moral people. /s

    TDS is so real, and it’s scary to see people with responsibility act out on it like children.

  64. “I am vaccinated. But just wondering if there is something I missed did they dicide that vaccinated people can’t transmit Covid anymore? Because of not your argument is collapsing in on itself. U sir need to educate yourself a little more on the matter.”

    No, you need to educate yourself, the virus has mutated because of all the unvaccinated morons, if everyone got vaccinated there would be no host or mutating!
    It is the unvaccinated who are hospitalized and dying!!!

  65. There is no doubt in my mind that Kurt Warner would not get votes in todays environment because of his faith

  66. I agree with this guy. It’s just a game and there is more to a man than his athletic capabilities. Rodgers is in a prominent position of influence and he is propagating misinformation and disrespecting front line healthcare workers and the many dedicated expert virologists all over the world. A most valuable player cannot also be the most self-centered and selfish person on the team. His own arrogance failed him. If he doesn’t win the SuperBowl, which he owes to the fans that have supported him for year, the same fans he deceived then lied about it, then he can walk and keep on walking.

  71. He’s not wrong! We are still in the middle of a pandemic because of the unvaccinated morons like Aaron!
    ————————-
    How do people still believe this? I’m fully vaccinated, my kids are fully vaccinated. We did this to keep ourselves from getting too sick. Being vaccinated does not protect anyone but the person that is vaccinated, I think that’s so clear by now. This pandemic is only going to end when we decide to stop calling it a pandemic. Covid is here to stay no matter what anyone does, time to adjust to the new normal and stop blaming people for decisions that Only hurt themselves

  72. You can’t handle the Truth! He’s 100% correct and for those that “think” that Bias doesn’t go into every single solitary vote you’re kidding yourselves lmao! Every award these days is a popularity contest. Just ask the Heisman voters…………

  73. My first thought I’d to ask this guy if he voted for AR the last couple times he won the MVP?

  76. I listen to Hub on 670 the Score weekly & am not a Bears fan. You won’t find a more down to earth & pragmatic analyst than he. He’s not wrong.

  77. Rodgers is a smug liar who thinks he’s smarter than everyone, and it’s up to each voter whether they think character matters. To be fair, he probably is actually smarter than the average selfish mouth-breather with a sixth-grader’s understanding of reality who leaves comments on this site. Get vaxxed & wear your masks you idiots.

