Orlando Brown practiced Tuesday, Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn’t

The Chiefs were back on the practice field Tuesday in order to prepare for Saturday’s game against the Broncos and that offered a chance to get an update on a couple of injured offensive players.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that left tackle Orlando Brown was on the practice field. Brown injured his calf during pregame warmups on Sunday and did not play against the Bengals.

The Chiefs wound up even thinner at tackle after Lucas Niang, who moved from right to left tackle after Brown’s injury, was carted off with a knee injury. Andrew Wylie played right tackle and Joe Thuney moved from guard to left tackle after Niang’s injury.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. He did not practice Tuesday, but Reid said he has a chance to play against Denver in the regular season finale.