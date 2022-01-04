Report: Jim Harbaugh “might be tempted” to leave Michigan for NFL

January 4, 2022
As the NFL’s coaching carousel begins to spin, there’s one college coach who might be ready to jump back to the league.

Jim Harbaugh.

Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com cites sources from both the NFL and Michigan in his Tuesday report that Harbaugh “might be tempted” to leave his alma mater for an NFL coaching job. Feldman notes one source said, “I think it’s real,” about Harbaugh’s potential interest in the NFL.

Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a 12-2 record in 2021, with Michigan falling to Georgia 34-11 in last Friday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the Orange Bowl.

As noted in Feldman’s report, there’s been plenty of speculation that Harbaugh could land with the Raiders. Harbaugh was the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach from 2002-2003 and is reportedly friends with team owner Mark Davis.

Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas’ head coach in October.

Harbaugh was the 49ers head coach from 2011-2014 and compiled a 44-19-1 record. San Francisco won the NFC West in each of Harbaugh’s first two years. Harbaugh lost to his brother, John, and the Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

He left the 49ers for Michigan after an 8-8 2014 season.

Feldman also reports the Bears could be a potential destination for Harbaugh, should they choose to move on from Matt Nagy. Harbaugh played seven seasons for Chicago at quarterback from 1987-1993, compiling a 35-30 record.

25 responses to “Report: Jim Harbaugh “might be tempted” to leave Michigan for NFL

  4. Just what the Raiders need. Another FOM as the Head Coach. Sure worked out great the last time. Keep Bissacia.

  5. It makes sense. He took tbhe Niners from the basement to the conference championship in his first season. One play away from winning it all in year 2. The man knows how to win at the pro level

  6. If he stays or goes there’s probably an equal chance he never beats Ohio State again.

  8. College football is all about “the Jimmys and the Joes” and that must frustrate Harbaugh. This season he took the Michigan program about as far as it can go. It’s time to get back to the big leagues where coaching acumen really makes a difference.

  12. Not saying I want him to coach my team, but the owner of my team would be REALLY upset if Harbaugh coached any team but his. His name is on the school of business at Harbaugh’s current place of employment.

    There are no Billionaire’s on earth as eager to write big checks as Stephen Ross.

  13. He’s also gonna use this to leverage Michigan into given him the new $100 mil contract.

  14. Is this like last year when you were pushing Meyer as the hottest candidate, then flipping script when he created the dumpster fire.

  15. It would be nice for Michigan to have a football coach who understands that it isn’t 1986 and you have to be able to pass the ball to beat the truly gifted teams.

    Harbaugh doesn’t seem to understand that reality. Let him walk IMO.

  16. Adding his colorful antics back to the NFL would be welcome. Da Raiders would be an excellent match and so would da Bears! The two ‘da’ teams!

  17. Guy had tremendous success in the nfl. More than most coaches. He deserves the credit…if he wants the nfl or not.

  19. Watch Jacksonville. Shad Khan would be able to fire Trent Baalke without admitting that he made a mistake in hiring him. “I was blown away by Jim and knew we couldn’t land him without saying goodbye to Trent. The fans deserve a strong coach with a proven track record and Jim can get the most out of Trevor.”

  21. Ithaca110 says:
    January 4, 2022 at 4:30 pm
    Is this like last year when you were pushing Meyer as the hottest candidate, then flipping script when he created the dumpster fire.
    ————
    My guess is you haven’t followed the NFL for any longer than 7 years. Just a guess though.

