Report: Police seeking to speak with Bud Dupree over altercation at Walgreens

Nashville police are looking to speak with Tennessee Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree regarding an alleged altercation at a Walgreens on Sunday night.

Via TMZ, Dupree and “several” other people allegedly got into an altercation with a pair of employees at the store. The incident supposedly occurred after one of the employees began filming Dupree with his phone. The two employees needed treatment for cuts sustained in the incident.

Police are looking to speak with all of the individuals involved in the event. No charges or arrests have yet come out of the incident.

The Titans released a statement to TMZ stating: “We are aware of the situation and are gathering additional information.”