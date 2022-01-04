Saints place Albert Huggins on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Saints placed defensive lineman Albert Huggins on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.

Huggins has played nine games with one start this season and has 16 tackles. He has seen action on 219 defensive snaps.

Huggins becomes the sixth player on the team’s list after the Saints restored receiver Kevin White and tight end Ethan Wolf to the practice squad.

White went on the COVID-19 reserve list Dec. 27, and Wolf was added Dec. 31.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk remains on reserve/COVID-19 after testing positive Dec. 24.

The Saints waived running back Josh Adams from the practice squad.