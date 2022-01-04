Titans waive Chris Jones, Joe Jones; release Golden Tate from practice squad

Getty Images

The Titans announced a handful of roster moves involving active roster and practice squad players on Tuesday.

They have waived defensive back Chris Jones and linebacker Joe Jones from the 53-man roster. They also released wide receiver Golden Tate, defensive back Rodney Clemons, and defensive back Shyheim Carter from the practice squad.

Chris Jones played in seven games for Tennessee this season and saw most of his playing time on special teams. He was credited with seven tackles in his appearances.

Joe Jones was also primarily a special teamer for the Titans. He had six tackles in nine games with the team.

Tate signed to the practice squad in November, but never made a game appearance this season.