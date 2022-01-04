Tom Brady doesn’t intend to sign any more interception balls

Getty Images

New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols had a career highlight on Sunday when he intercepted a pass from Tom Brady in the team’s 28-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady’s intended throw for Mike Evans came up short of its intended target with Echols in position for the interception. After the game, Echols took the ball and approached Brady for a hello and managed to get him to sign the ball that had become Echols’ possession late in the second quarter.

In his podcast with Jim Gray on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Brady said that’s not something he intends to do again.

“That was the first time,” Brady said laughing. “What a nice guy. Young player. It was actually, it was kind of flattering. It’s not often I’ve signed an interception ball, too. I think that’s the first time. I don’t necessarily like signing mistakes, let me just say that. So that’s the last time I’m going to do that. I know it is the season of giving. I don’t plan on giving any more gifts to people for that, either. It’s much better to receive than give from my standpoint as a quarterback.”

Echols’ first career interception came two weeks earlier when he picked off Tua Tagovailoa and returned it for a 30-yard touchdown in a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Only 171 different players can say they’ve intercepted Brady in a regular season NFL game. Echols may be the only one that’s managed to get the ball signed in the aftermath.