USFL to have a “player selection meeting” on February 22-23

Getty Images

After nearly 40 years, the USFL returns in April. More information is emerging about the plans for the reconstituted pro football league. (Technically, it’s not affiliated or associated with the 1980s-era USFL, even though the eight initial teams will be named after the eight original USFL teams.)

A Tuesday memo sent to all NFL Players Association contract advisors explains that a “player selection meeting” will happen on February 22-23. To be eligible for selection, players must sign a contract with the league before then.

The USFL will operate as a single entity, and players will be employed directly by the USFL. Each of the eight teams will have a 38-man active roster and a seven-man practice squad.

Players will receive “base compensation,” and they will be eligible for “win bonuses.”

Eligibility to join the USFL hinges on graduating from high school in 2020 or earlier. This means that the USFL will accept players after only two years of college.

Training camps open on March 21, and the 10-week season starts in April. Games will be televised by Fox (which owns the league) and NBC.