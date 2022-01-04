Vic Fangio believes Broncos are “on the cusp” of being team they want to be

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said last week that he isn’t worrying about his job security as the regular season comes to a close, but he spent some time Monday trying to make a case for why he should be back for a fourth season in Denver.

The Broncos are 19-29 since Fangio was hired as their head coach and a three-game losing streak has taken them out of playoff contention in the AFC. Fangio noted that all three losses were to teams in the playoffs or playing for spots in Week 18 and that the first two of them were close losses as a way or arguing that the Broncos aren’t far away from being a playoff team themselves.

“We played three teams that are probably going to be in the playoffs and fought them tooth-and-nail and had some tight games,” Fangio said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “A four-point game, a five-point game. To me, that shows that we’re close, we’re close to being there. We’ve got a find a way to get over the top. I believe in this team, and we’re on the cusp of getting to the point where we want to be.”

The Broncos have had subpar offenses in all three of Fangio’s seasons with the team and there’s not much reason to think a major leap forward is going to take place without an upgrade at quarterback this offseason. We’ll likely know in the next week if Fangio will be on hand as the Broncos search for that quarterback.