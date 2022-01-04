Vikings place Eric Kendricks, Christian Darrisaw on COVID-19 list

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 4, 2022, 9:40 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings placed several players on their COVID-19 list on Monday, including linebacker Eric Kendricks.

In his seventh season, Kendricks leads Minnesota with 143 total tackles in 2021. He’s also recorded 5.0 sacks, a pair of interceptions, and four passes defensed.

Minnesota also placed left tackle Christian Darrisaw, left guard Ezra Cleveland, right tackle Brian O’Neill, and safety Camryn Bynum on the COVID-19 list.

All five players will have a chance to be available for Week 18 based on the league’s updated COVID-19 protocols.

The Vikings will play their season finale against the Bears on Sunday. Both teams have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Vikings place Eric Kendricks, Christian Darrisaw on COVID-19 list

  2. The whole team was spotted licking each other’s noses, trying to get out there.

  3. Time to play the back-ups that you think might be on the roster next year anyway. Or don’t. If Zimmer is back, does any of it really matter?

  4. Packer fans are all in. There is no declaring; “well, we did better than the Vikings” if you lose in the post season. You have married yourselves to all or nothing. And if it is nothing, then you better have the balls to come back here and declare you are not the best team. And if it is all? Well, you shall have your cake and eat it too, and I will declare that you are the best for this season.

  5. Time to test drive Brandel and Davis and other practice squad players. Look to the future, this season is over

  6. I like Vikings fans who think they’ve had a successful season as long as the Packers don’t win another Super Bowl. 🤣

  7. KnowsMoreThanYou says:
    January 4, 2022 at 10:02 am
    Packer fans are all in. There is no declaring; “well, we did better than the Vikings” if you lose in the post season. You have married yourselves to all or nothing. And if it is nothing, then you better have the balls to come back here and declare you are not the best team. And if it is all? Well, you shall have your cake and eat it too, and I will declare that you are the best for this season.

    *********************

    Best team or not, they’re simply better than the Vikings and always have been and using your criteria, will continue to do so until the Vikings surpass Green Bay in titles. Unlikely to EVER happen.

    Viking fans crow about the Packers losing games they can’t even get to – that is championship games in the playoffs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.