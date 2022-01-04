Washington Football Team will unveil new name on February 2

Getty Images

This Groundhog Day, the Washington Football Team will be singing I Got You, Babe in reference to a new name for the team.

February 2. That’s when a new label and logo for the franchise will be unveiled. The official rebrand follows two years of being known generically as “The Washington Football Team.” Some (including me) prefer that name and the uniforms that go with it. The organization presumably has selected something else.

Team president Jason Wright writes that the name won’t be “Wolves” or “RedWolves,” due to trademark rights held be other teams.

Before the current season began, the organization that has been rife with dysfunction in recent years couldn’t get its story straight on whether eight finalists had been identified. The names that emerged at the time were Armada, Brigade, Commanders, Defenders, Presidents, RedHogs, RedWolves, and Washington Football Team.

The name change occurs as a result of the decision (under sponsor pressure) to dump the former name, due to the fact that it was (and still is) a dictionary-defined slur. It happens with lingering controversy arising from years of a toxic work environment, the slipshod efforts of the league to document and disclose the findings of a 10-month investigation regarding the workplace, and the most recent embarrassment arising from the collapse of a railing at FedEx Field, sending multiple fans onto the ground — and nearly into the knees of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

But, please, go ahead and get excited about the looming announcement of the new name. Maybe it will distract you from the fact that, in addition to a new name, the franchise needs a new owner.