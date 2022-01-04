Washington Football Team will unveil new name on February 2

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2022, 9:39 AM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team
This Groundhog Day, the Washington Football Team will be singing I Got You, Babe in reference to a new name for the team.

February 2. That’s when a new label and logo for the franchise will be unveiled. The official rebrand follows two years of being known generically as “The Washington Football Team.” Some (including me) prefer that name and the uniforms that go with it. The organization presumably has selected something else.

Team president Jason Wright writes that the name won’t be “Wolves” or “RedWolves,” due to trademark rights held be other teams.

Before the current season began, the organization that has been rife with dysfunction in recent years couldn’t get its story straight on whether eight finalists had been identified. The names that emerged at the time were Armada, Brigade, Commanders, Defenders, Presidents, RedHogs, RedWolves, and Washington Football Team.

The name change occurs as a result of the decision (under sponsor pressure) to dump the former name, due to the fact that it was (and still is) a dictionary-defined slur. It happens with lingering controversy arising from years of a toxic work environment, the slipshod efforts of the league to document and disclose the findings of a 10-month investigation regarding the workplace, and the most recent embarrassment arising from the collapse of a railing at FedEx Field, sending multiple fans onto the ground — and nearly into the knees of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

But, please, go ahead and get excited about the looming announcement of the new name. Maybe it will distract you from the fact that, in addition to a new name, the franchise needs a new owner.

45 responses to “Washington Football Team will unveil new name on February 2

  2. Snyder: “Quick, we need something to distract from our stadium falling apart and telling Eagles fans to F off instead of offering medical aid.”

    Snyder Minion: “How about we announce the announcement of our new name?”

    Snyder: “Yes, perfect. Let’s do that.”

  6. If the current NFL sponsor is heavily involved in the decision and design , it’s just going be just awesome!!! Didn’t they give us the multicolored Jags helmet from yesteryear?

  7. They are going to screw this up just like everything else they touch. Need a new owner indeed

  8. Having the name be Brigade or Armada means that they would have the only nickname in the NFL that isn’t primarily presented with an “s” on the end. It would be like the Orlando “Magic”.

    This would be out of place for an NFL nickname, but I guess “Washington Football Team” wasn’t a traditional move either.

  11. Hmmm, maybe they will be announcing a sale to Amazon and will call themselves the Amazonians… Don’t laugh, that’s what Amazon calls their employees.

  13. Anyone else disappointed they’re not just sticking with Washington Football Team? I think the blandness actually makes it a cool name.

  14. Just keep the name they have now. Actually better yet, just have them pack up and shut down. Perhaps turn FedEx Field into affordable housing or some sort of auto salvage yard.

  15. Their big announcement will be they are keeping the existing Washington Football Team name. You gotta admit it’s kinda grown on yah, right?

  16. The Washington Snyders – with the spiderman logo on the helmet (spider catching it’s prey(fans) in it’s web)

  18. Isn’t Groundhog Day a publicized event to see if we are getting more of the same? So WFT fits in with them picking that specific day to announce. The new name is the old name.

  19. Federals, Sentinels, Renegades, Defenders, Redhogs ok. If it’s the commanders it might be the last straw for this longtime fan.

  21. On February 2nd?

    The Ground Hogs perhaps, I kind of like that name actually, it fits with their history.

  24. The Washington Deficit has a nice ring to it and fits no matter what party is in power. Or perhaps the Washington Red Ink.

  28. Fans overwhelmingly favored RedWolves but Snyder was apparently too cheap to buy the trademark. As with everything else with this organization, look for the team to come up with a lame second-rate name. Whatever the name, hopefully next year water won’t pour over fans at the stadium and the stands won’t collapse.

  29. After watching the Globetrotters for years, I can’t think of a better name for this over-hyped, destined-to-lose team than the Washington Generals. Although Leaky Riverboats a play on Congress as the Washington Do-Nothings would also be appropriate.

  30. Everyone is a (lousy) comedian.

    I think The Armada would be cool. Or the Presidents.

    The Washington Armada / Washington Presidents

  32. “Some (including me) prefer that name and the uniforms that go with it.”
    If people prefer Washington Football Team then it’s a very small section of people who want that. Its generic and sounds like middle school intramural team.

  35. The Washington Wokes. How bout the Washington Interests ? Since special interests run Congress anyway …

  40. tb12bestqbevah says:
    January 4, 2022 at 10:05 am

    Pssssst……No one cares.

    Could not agree more. Currently the DMV (District, Maryland, Virginia) is crippled from the latest 7+ inches of snow. The Metro transit is shut down, the Federal Government is shut down, Interstate 95 North and South is shut down with vehicles that have been stranded for over 12 hours, thousands are without power, and they are calling up the National Guard.

    In the mist of all this activity, the Washington Football Team made the command decision to release the date of the franchise new name? Well done, glad to see that culture change is working so well.

  42. They should name them “Washington Snyders”. That way, the remaining fans will wave goodbye & Snyder will be left w/ a worthless franchise.

  44. Washington Weasels?

    Snyder likes attention, and what better way to draw attention than to have your team mascot be a reflection of you.

  45. The name is the admirals – type in Washingtonadmirals.com and it takes you to the WFT website. I guess the team was too stupid to realize linking that would give away the name.

