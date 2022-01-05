49ers put Ambry Thomas on COVID list; designate three for return from IR

Getty Images

The 49ers put another defensive back on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas is the latest addition. He joins Jimmie Ward, Dontae Johnson, and K'Waun Williams on the list with the 49ers heading toward a Sunday game against the Rams.

Thomas started the last four games and has 23 tackles in 11 overall appearances this season.

While they wait to find out which members of the secondary will be available, the 49ers welcomed three players back to practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, and safety Tavon Wilson can all be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

The 49ers will make the playoffs with a win, but a loss and a Saints win will leave them on the outside looking in.