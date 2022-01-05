Aaron Rodgers on Hub Arkush: “I think he’s an absolute bum”

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 5, 2022, 3:35 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Longtime reporter and Associated Press MVP voter Hub Arkush started a firestorm by saying in a radio interview on Tuesday that he wouldn’t vote for Aaron Rodgers for reasons unrelated to his on-field performance.

Arkush admitted on Wednesday that he “made a big mistake” in disclosing his voting plans.

But Rodgers himself had plenty to say on the matter when asked what he thought of the comments to begin his Wednesday press conference.

“I think he’s a bum. I think he’s an absolute bum,” Rodgers said. “He doesn’t know me. I don’t know who he is. No one knew who he was, probably, until yesterday’s comments. And I listened to the comments. But to say he had his mind made up in the summertime, in the offseason that I had zero chance of winning MVP — in my opinion, that should exclude [him from] future votes.

“His problem isn’t with me being a ‘bad guy’ or ‘the biggest jerk in the league’ — because he doesn’t know me. He doesn’t know anything about me. I’ve never met him. I’ve never had lunch with him. I’ve never had an interview with him. His problem is I’m not vaccinated. So if he wants to go on a crusade and collude and come up with an extra letter to put on the award just for this season and make it the ‘Most Valuable Vaccinated Player,’ then he should do that.

“But he’s a bum. And I’m not going to waste any time worrying about that stuff. He has no idea who I am. He’s never talked to me in his life. But it’s unfortunate that those sentiments — it’s surprising that he would even say that, to be honest. But I knew this was possible. I talked about it on McAfee weeks ago. But…crazy.”

Rodgers did mention in one of his regular appearances on the Pat McAfee Show that he figured he’d be “canceled” for lying about his vaccination status. But the reality has been different, as the vast majority of criticism has been directed at Arkush after he shared why he disqualified Rodgers from his MVP vote.

Rodgers is the frontrunner to win his second consecutive AP MVP award and fourth overall. In 15 games, he’s completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,977 yards with 35 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He currently leads the league with a 111.1 passer rating.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Aaron Rodgers on Hub Arkush: “I think he’s an absolute bum”

  7. For someone who claims he doesn’t care what others think about him he sure does talk a lot about what others think about him…

  9. Rodgers is not even a top 10 quarterback all-time. He will prove it once again this season in the playoffs. Talk about all the stats you want. His seasons end in January.

  10. Good idea, you can prove how much you’re not a jerk by calling someone names. That will show him.

  12. Like it or not the MVP is about what happens “on the field”. Unfortunately, Arkush is not the first voter who has made his decision based on “off the field” happenings. It is sad but it is reality for those with an agenda not related to the topic.

  13. Hub Arkush – Bears commentator and fan

    Is there anything else that needs to be said?

  15. He’s absolutely right, that should exclude him from future votes. A lot of people may not like Aaron Rodgers but the guy can play QB at an MVP level. It’s votes based on football performance, not votes based on who didn’t hurt your feelings.

  16. Did Arkush say he wasn’t voting for Rodgers because Rodgers wasn’t vaccinated?

  17. If Rodgers was smart he would have pretended that he didn’t know about the comment. Then just shrugged it off.

  18. Base your MVP voting on bias and unrelated personal opinions – BUM!! He has no right to have the privilege of casting a vote for MVP since he’s not capable of putting his personal feelings aside. Agree with ARod and support him 100%.

  20. Everyone wants their fifteen minutes of fame, and it looks like this Arkush guy just got his.

  21. How you can you call him a bum, Aaron? You’ve never met him. You’ve never had lunch with him…

  22. I wouldn’t vote for Rodgers for MVP, but not for the reason Arkush cited. Cooper Kupp literally had the best season of any WR in NFL history. He will win most yards, receptions and TDS for a WR in a single season. What does a non-QB have to do to win this award? Maybe they should just call it the most valuable QB award.

  23. Arkush is applying his own personal interpretation of what is appropriate…..EXACTLY as Rodgers did. Live by the sword, die by the sword.

  24. Rodgers shoudln’t of said anything at all – why give the guy your attention.

  26. “His problem is I’m not vaccinated”

    No, his problem is you lied about it and put other people at risk by not following protocols.

  27. Not crazy about either one of these guys, but shouldn’t an MVP not risk giving a virus to his whole team?

  28. It would have been a better look if Rodgers had just ignored the guy and what he said.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.