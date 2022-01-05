Another day passes with Antonio Brown still on the Bucs roster

Getty Images

The Buccaneers’ practice report for Wednesday included wide receiver Antonio Brown as a non-participant for non-injury reasons and there’s a chance that Thursday’s report will have the same entry.

Brown was not moved off of the active roster in Tampa on Wednesday, which makes it three days that the Bucs have opted not to make a roster move involving the wideout since head coach Bruce Arians said Brown is done with the Bucs. Arians made those comments after Brown removed his jersey and shoulder pads on the sideline of Sunday’s game against the Jets and headed to the locker room on his own.

Arians reiterated that Brown is done with the team when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, that the team is working on a “management decision” for how to remove him from the roster.

Simply releasing him would make Brown available to the rest of the teams in the league and the longer the Bucs wait to do something makes it seem like they’d like to avoid that outcome if at all possible.