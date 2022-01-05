Antonio Gibson and Ereck Flowers off COVID reserve, William Jackson goes on list

Getty Images

Washington will have a couple of players back from the COVID-19 reserve list for their regular season finale, but they’re adding another player to the list on Wednesday.

The team activated running back Antonio Gibson and left guard Ereck Flowers from the list. Cornerback William Jackson III will go on the list.

Gibson missed his first game of the year when he did not play against the Eagles in Week 17. He was set to miss the game with a hip injury before the move to the reserve list.

He has 237 carries for 891 yards and six touchdowns this season. He’s also caught 41 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

Flowers also appeared in the first 15 games of the season. Jackson started all 12 games he played in his first season in Washington, but sat out last Sunday with a calf injury and is now set to miss the final game played by the Washington Football Team before its new name is revealed in February.