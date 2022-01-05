Bengals place B.J. Hill, Joe Mixon on COVID list, activate Trenton Irwin, Trae Waynes

Getty Images

The Bengals made the move of running back Joe Mixon official, placing him and defensive tackle B.J. Hill on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.

Mixon has 334 touches for 1,519 yards and 16 touchdowns in 16 games. Hill has 50 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 12 quarterback hits in 16 games with two starts.

The Bengals also announced the activated receiver Trenton Irwin and cornerback Trae Waynes to the active roster from reserve/COVID. Both players went on the list Dec. 31.

Tight end Scotty Washington is back on the practice squad roster from the COVID-19 reserve list. He went on the list Jan. 1.

The Bengals have eight players remaining on their COVID-19 reserve list.