Broncos place Teddy Bridgewater on injured reserve

The Broncos were expected to start Drew Lock for Saturday’s game against the Chiefs, as Teddy Bridgewater continues to deal with the concussion suffered on Dec. 19.

Despite Lock’s shoulder injury, that’s all but official now. As part of a series of roster moves, Denver placed Bridgewater on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Bridgewater finishes the 2021 season — his first with the Broncos — 7-7 as a starter. He completed 67 percent of his 426 passes for 3,052 yards with a career-high 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Bridgewater also ran for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Broncos acquired Bridgewater from the Panthers in April and he won the starting job over Drew Lock in August. Bridgewater is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Lock has completed 70 percent of his passes for 398 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the last two games.

The Broncos have also placed safety Kareem Jackson and guard Dalton Risner on injured reserve.

Additionally, the club activated 12 players off the COVID-19 list: defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, linebacker Baron Browning, cornerback Bryce Callahan, edge rusher Bradley Chubb, edge rusher Jonathon Cooper, cornerback Mike Ford, receiver Jerry Jeudy, offensive tackle Bobby Massie, receiver Tim Patrick, nose tackle Mike Purcell, safety Caden Sterns, edge rusher Stephen Weatherly, and practice squad receiver Tyrie Cleveland.

Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, kicker Brandon McManus, and punter Sam Martin remain on the COVID-19 list.